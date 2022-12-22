LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,705 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 22,384.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.
iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $100.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.
