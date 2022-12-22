LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

