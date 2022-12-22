LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.