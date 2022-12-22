LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $327.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

