LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 77,225 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $46.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.