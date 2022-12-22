Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

