Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

