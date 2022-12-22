Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,541 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 913,421 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 554,816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 420,209 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

