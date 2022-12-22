Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,328,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 486,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

