Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35.

