Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $180.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.