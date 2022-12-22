Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

