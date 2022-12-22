LCX Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.51 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. LCX has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $106,453.59 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

