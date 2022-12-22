LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 1.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €36.46 ($38.79) and last traded at €36.39 ($38.71). 220,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.01 ($38.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.