Lantz Financial LLC Sells 7,426 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,680,000 after buying an additional 195,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EFV opened at $46.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

