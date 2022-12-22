Lantz Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,648.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $70.20 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.