Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 202 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.