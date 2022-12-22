Lantz Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

