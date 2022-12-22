Lantz Financial LLC Has $737,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

