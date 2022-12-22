Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

