Lantz Financial LLC Buys 2,598 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

