LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

ITW opened at $222.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day moving average is $202.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

