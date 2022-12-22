LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 172 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 752.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

