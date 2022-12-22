LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $280.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.