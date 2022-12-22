LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

