LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

