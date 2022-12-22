LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

