LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

