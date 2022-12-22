Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Up 2.2%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 4,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIFZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

