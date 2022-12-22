La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
La Comer Price Performance
Shares of LCMRF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. La Comer has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
About La Comer
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Comer (LCMRF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.