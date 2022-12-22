La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LCMRF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. La Comer has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of self-service stores in Mexico. The company offers perishables, groceries, and general merchandise and household products. It also operates cafeteria and fresh juices sections in its stores. In addition, the company leases real estate.

