KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.47. 2,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000.

