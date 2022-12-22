Komodo Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.91 million and $1.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00233953 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00078101 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00051042 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002084 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,255,957 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
