Komodo Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.91 million and $1.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00233953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00078101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,255,957 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

