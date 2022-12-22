Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.18

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 5314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

