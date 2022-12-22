KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.33

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.33 and traded as low as $9.15. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 235,054 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $314.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

