Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Up 1.8%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16). Approximately 81,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 32,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.07).
Separately, Shore Capital raised Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of £137.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2,047.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.16.
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
