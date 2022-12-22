KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 211,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in KeyCorp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 424,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KEY opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

