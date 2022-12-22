Kevin Boston Sells 1,201 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$19,460.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,853.98.

Pason Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

PSI traded down C$0.44 on Thursday, hitting C$15.85. 53,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,326. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.53.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pason Systems Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

