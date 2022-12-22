Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

