Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 301,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

