Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 86.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 78,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 58.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.