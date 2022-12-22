Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

