Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

