Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,978 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.