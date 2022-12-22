Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 19,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

