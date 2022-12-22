Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

SLB stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 119,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

