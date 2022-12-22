Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 66,098 shares during the quarter. Kearny Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $34,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,931. The company has a market capitalization of $697.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kearny Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.