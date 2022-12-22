Kava (KAVA) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00004220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $252.65 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 355,432,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,466,475 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

