Kate Rock Acquires 50,000 Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Kate Rock purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,080.66).

Costain Group Price Performance

Shares of LON COST remained flat at GBX 38.50 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,000. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.91 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.07.

Get Costain Group alerts:

About Costain Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.