Kate Rock Acquires 50,000 Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Kate Rock purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,080.66).
Costain Group Price Performance
Shares of LON COST remained flat at GBX 38.50 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,000. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.91 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.07.
About Costain Group
