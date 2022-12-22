Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Director Sells $31,490.00 in Stock

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $31,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kaspien Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

