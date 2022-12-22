Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.54

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $110.89 million and approximately $62,644.74 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54095613 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73,216.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

